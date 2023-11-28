Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOLF. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.62. 689,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,825. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

