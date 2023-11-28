Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading Up 5.7%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.78 and last traded at $35.51. Approximately 1,542,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,954,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. Analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 133.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

