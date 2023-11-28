World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Down to $110.64

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $110.64, but opened at $108.30. World Acceptance shares last traded at $109.84, with a volume of 9,723 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on World Acceptance from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.27. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 27.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Further Reading

