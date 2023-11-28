Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the October 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Worldline Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WRDLY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. 256,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,437. Worldline has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

