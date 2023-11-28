WorthPointe LLC Acquires 43,445 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

WorthPointe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,445 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 35.0% of WorthPointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WorthPointe LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $57,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $105,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.48. 384,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,704. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

