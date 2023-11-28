WorthPointe LLC Acquires New Position in American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF)

WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. American Conservative Values ETF accounts for 0.6% of WorthPointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. WorthPointe LLC owned about 1.93% of American Conservative Values ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACVF. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 98.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in American Conservative Values ETF by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in American Conservative Values ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the second quarter worth $535,000.

Shares of ACVF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.73. 380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.97. American Conservative Values ETF has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51.

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies that are perceived to align with political conservative values. ACVF was launched on Oct 29, 2020 and is managed by ACV.

