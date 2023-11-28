WorthPointe LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 669.9% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,801. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

