WorthPointe LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WorthPointe LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VNQ traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,454,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,503. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.28. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

