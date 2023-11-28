WorthPointe LLC Has $10.96 Million Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

WorthPointe LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises 6.6% of WorthPointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WorthPointe LLC owned about 3.28% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $228,000.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

AVRE stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,650. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $325.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $46.23.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.