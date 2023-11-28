WorthPointe LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,869,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

