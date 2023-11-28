WorthPointe LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000.

Shares of TPSC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.86. 2,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,833. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $76.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

