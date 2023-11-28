WorthPointe LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

WorthPointe LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BATS PMAY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.69. 24,613 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.