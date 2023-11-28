WorthPointe LLC Reduces Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

WorthPointe LLC decreased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 3.4% of WorthPointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WorthPointe LLC owned about 0.18% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 119,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $275,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.03. 112,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,514. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.34 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

