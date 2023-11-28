WorthPointe LLC Sells 3,135 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

WorthPointe LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of WorthPointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,192,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,477,000 after buying an additional 704,890 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 779.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,201,000 after buying an additional 3,379,782 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,538,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after buying an additional 230,342 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,485,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 157,284 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $55.43. The company had a trading volume of 43,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $57.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

