WorthPointe LLC Sells 767 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WorthPointe LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.5% of WorthPointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Chevron by 10.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,389,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,332,948. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.64.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

