X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.51

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.51 and last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 12271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.35.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42.

Get X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USSG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 95,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,881,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $829,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.