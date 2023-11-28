Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Boosted by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 62.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,161,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $61.13. The company had a trading volume of 982,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,888. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

