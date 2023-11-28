Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,058,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.34% of Xometry worth $22,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xometry by 56.0% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,872 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 245.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Xometry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after acquiring an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its holdings in Xometry by 79.8% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 1,648,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,680,000 after acquiring an additional 731,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 136.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 725,280 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $422,753.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,843.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $78,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,917.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $422,753.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,843.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,374 shares of company stock worth $936,024 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $47.06.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

