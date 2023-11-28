XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) versus Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Critical Comparison

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Commercial Vehicle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -235.33% -108.67% -59.44% Commercial Vehicle Group -0.58% 21.08% 5.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for XOS and Commercial Vehicle Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 2 2 0 2.50 Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

XOS currently has a consensus target price of $1.45, indicating a potential upside of 331.80%. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.20%. Given XOS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Commercial Vehicle Group.

12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of XOS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XOS and Commercial Vehicle Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $36.38 million 1.62 -$73.32 million ($0.46) -0.72 Commercial Vehicle Group $981.55 million 0.22 -$21.97 million ($0.20) -32.50

Commercial Vehicle Group has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. Commercial Vehicle Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

XOS has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats XOS on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation. It offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial and other vehicles; and panel assemblies. The company also offers electro-mechanical assemblies, such as box builds, complex automated and robotic assemblies, and large multi-cabinet control cabinets with power distribution, communication, and cabling; vinyl or cloth-covered appliqués, armrests, map pocket compartments, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; and plastics decorating and finishing products. In addition, it provides cab structures; design products, including armrests, grab handles, storage systems, floor coverings, floor mats, sleeper bunks, headliners, wall panels, and privacy curtains; and mirrors, wipers, and controls used in commercial, military and specialty power sports vehicles. Further, the company offers seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static and military seats, and bus, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); office seating products; and seats, parts, and components for the aftermarket. It supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; and MD/HD truck, bus, construction, mining, agricultural, military, industrial, municipal, off-road recreational, and specialty vehicle markets. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

