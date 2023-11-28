Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 50,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 726,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

XPOF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $80.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 15.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.2% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,415,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,006,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

