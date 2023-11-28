Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Trading Up 2.5 %

XNET opened at $1.63 on Friday. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,160 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 30.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,993 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xunlei by 105.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 62,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.