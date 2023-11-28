Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YKLTY traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. 3,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $19.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59.

Get Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. alerts:

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.