Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YKLTY traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. 3,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $19.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
