Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the October 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Yamaha Price Performance
Shares of YAMCY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 31,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60. Yamaha has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $41.90.
Yamaha Company Profile
