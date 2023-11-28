Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the October 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yamaha Price Performance

Shares of YAMCY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 31,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,132. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60. Yamaha has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $41.90.

Get Yamaha alerts:

Yamaha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.