YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKY traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.57.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

