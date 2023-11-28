YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
YASKAWA Electric Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKY traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.57.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile
