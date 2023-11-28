Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 4,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YUEIY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $8.43.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

