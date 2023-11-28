Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 775.6% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Zalando Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. 124,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,534. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. Zalando has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $24.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group cut Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

