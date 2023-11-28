Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Hits New 52-Week High at $164.00

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 164 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 157.09 ($1.98), with a volume of 226297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($1.98).

Zegona Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 13.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.67. The stock has a market cap of £9.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ashley G. Martin acquired 13,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £19,998 ($25,259.57). 32.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zegona Communications

Zegona Communications plc focuses on investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

