Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Shares Up 19.9%

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report) shot up 19.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Zelira Therapeutics Trading Up 19.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia and the United States. The company offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Australia, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

