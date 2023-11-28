Zijin Mining Group Company Limited Plans Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY)

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Friday, February 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th.
Zijin Mining Group Trading Down 2.1 %
Zijin Mining Group stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.70. 8,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146. Zijin Mining Group has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01.
Zijin Mining Group Company Profile
