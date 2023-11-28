Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Up 250.0% in November

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Trading Up 0.2 %

ZIONL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $25.74. 1,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,393. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4344 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%.

