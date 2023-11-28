Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (ZIONL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4344 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Trading Up 0.2 %

ZIONL traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,392. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $27.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.