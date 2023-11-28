Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6194 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZIONO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.83. 3,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $25.83.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
