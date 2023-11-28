Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3843 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ ZIONP traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
