Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZIONP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3843 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 2.3 %
ZIONP stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $21.75.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zions Bancorporation, National Association
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.