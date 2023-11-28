Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Short Interest Update

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the October 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zoned Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Zoned Properties stock remained flat at $0.55 on Tuesday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. Zoned Properties has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

Zoned Properties Company Profile

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, owns, develops, operates, and leases a portfolio of commercial properties in the United States. It provides site identification, advisory, and brokerage services for the cannabis real estate sector. The company was formerly known as Vanguard Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Zoned Properties Inc in October 2013.

