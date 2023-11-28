Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Short Interest Update

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the October 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Zoned Properties Stock Performance
Shares of Zoned Properties stock remained flat at $0.55 on Tuesday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. Zoned Properties has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.80.
Zoned Properties Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zoned Properties
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Zoned Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoned Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.