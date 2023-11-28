ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in November

ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ZOO Digital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Get ZOO Digital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital Group Price Performance

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

ZDGGF stock remained flat at $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. ZOO Digital Group has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

(Get Free Report)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.