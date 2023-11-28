Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.17.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,177,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.34. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $195.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

