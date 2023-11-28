Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Shares of ZS opened at $185.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.38 and a beta of 0.81. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $195.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day moving average of $153.34.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,335. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

