Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.17.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,398,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.23 and a beta of 0.81. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $195.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.34.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,335 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.