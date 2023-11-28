Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $215.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Cowen from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $185.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.34. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $195.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 18,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $2,883,956.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,872 shares in the company, valued at $39,167,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

