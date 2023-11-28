Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.36.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Down 0.5 %

ZS stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.00. 8,406,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.32 and a beta of 0.81. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $195.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.34.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.14, for a total value of $1,078,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,089.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,335. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 3.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 1.0% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.