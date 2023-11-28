Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $191.91, but opened at $183.75. Zscaler shares last traded at $186.15, with a volume of 2,738,640 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,469,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.92.

Zscaler Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of -128.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.