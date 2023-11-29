1,130,733 Shares in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,130,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,629,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.71% of indie Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 31.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 552,229 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 101.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 275,314 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 31.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,201,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 289,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 27.3% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 264,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,393. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

