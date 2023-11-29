123,254 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,254 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.