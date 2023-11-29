132,196 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Acquired by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,000. Ares Management accounts for about 3.0% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $268,186,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 538.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $107,777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ares Management by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ares Management by 159.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,383,000 after acquiring an additional 922,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $2,183,763.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $2,183,763.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $2,178,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,512,895 shares in the company, valued at $559,207,235.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 550,000 shares of company stock worth $8,716,500 and have sold 720,874 shares worth $75,082,110. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.9 %

ARES traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.69. 250,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,104. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.66. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.26%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

