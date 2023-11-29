1,326,200 Shares in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Acquired by VR Adviser LLC

VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,326,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,079,000. Pharvaris accounts for 3.2% of VR Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Pharvaris Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PHVS stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,512. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

