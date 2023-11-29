16,000 Shares in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 393.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TMC the metals by 46.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TMC the metals by 5,685.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 596,970 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TMC the metals by 7,391.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $971,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TMC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at TMC the metals

In other news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 31,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $39,131.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,641 shares in the company, valued at $982,347.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of TMC stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

TMC the metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

