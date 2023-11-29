209,447 Shares in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 209,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Earthstone Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 20,899 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $444,730.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $1,047,674.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 356,418 shares in the company, valued at $7,185,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 20,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $444,730.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,834 shares of company stock worth $1,716,242. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESTE shares. Capital One Financial cut Earthstone Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.68 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Earthstone Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

