2,173,913 Shares in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Acquired by VR Adviser LLC

VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,000. Dyne Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.9% of VR Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned about 3.56% of Dyne Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,375,000 after purchasing an additional 702,966 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DYN traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 117,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,012. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dyne Therapeutics ( NYSE:DYN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,077. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,243 shares of company stock worth $145,621 in the last ninety days. 32.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

