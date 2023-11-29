22,100 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 116.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $180.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.87 and its 200-day moving average is $145.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $183.49.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $763,707.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,152,578.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $763,707.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,152,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $905,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,146,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,490. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QLYS

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.